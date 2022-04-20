Dehradun (The Hawk): A webinar on integrated management of forest diseases and insect-pest was organized by Forest Protection Division, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. Several scientists, forest officers, eminent people from paper and biocontrol industries participated in the webinar. At the onset Mr. A.S. Rawat, Director General, ICFRE emphasized the need of alternative methods for disease and pest management, especially in wake of recent ban on 27 pesticides. Prof. K.P. Singh from GBPUAT, Pantnagar gave a detailed account of disease forecasting for minimizing the use of pesticides and early control of diseases. Dr. Vijay Veer, Ex-Director, DRDO proposed an interesting use of insect attractants for their management. Dr. Rajiv Mishra, Conservator of Forests, Prayagraj emphasized the factors commonly associated with Shisham mortality and appealed for their redressal. Dr. R.C. Dhiman, Ex-head, WIMCO seedlings gave a detailed account of agroforestry diseases and insect-pest problem and addressed the serious health issues of poplar raised by a progressive poplar grower Mr. Sachin Tyagi. Dr. Sudhir Kumar Sharma from JK Paper Mills highlighted casuarinas wilt disease and the reduction in productivity on this account. Dr. S. Marimuthu, Associate Vice President, T Stanes and Company LTD., Coimbatore showed different ecofriendly biological control and biofertilizer products and urged to try their efficacy. Mr. K. Devarajan, President, Coimbatore District Herbal & Tree Growers Association gave a brief account of the health problems faced in field which was later addressed by Dr. NSK Harsh and Dr. RK Thakur. Scientists from different ICFRE institutes Dr. Jacob, Dr. Karthikeyan and Dr. Rajesh Kumar showcased their interesting research work on diseases and insect-pests. The webinar was concluded with vote of thanks.