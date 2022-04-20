Webinar On Inclusion Of Specially Abled People

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Parwaaz Foundation, in collaboration with NSS, UILS, Panjab University Chandigarh, organised a webinar on the topic: "Importance of inclusion of specially abled people". The event was graced by Dr. Nirmal, Veterinary Officer, Govt. Of Punjab as the chief guest, the guest of honour Dr. Rajinder Kaur, Director UILS and the keynote speaker Mr. Jagannath Singh Jayara, principal, Institute for the Blind, Sector- 26 Chandigarh, and was attended by ~100 school students & college NSS team.

The event started with a welcome note by guest of honour which also included insights on how the department is striving for skillful education, not merely the traditional one.

The keynote speaker spoke about the need to bring specially abled people into the mainstream which requires acceptance and empathy. He emphasised on the large spectrum of extraordinary abilities specially abled people have and how we can recognise them and help transform those abilities into skills which will provide them sustenance and dignity. He included the example of many paralympians who have forged through the difficulties and achieved great heights.

Following this, the Parwaaz Foundation team: President Shipra, Gunjan, Ujjawal & Harkiran, put forward their vision for overcoming discriminations and biases for the social inclusion programmes to function. The honourable chief guest, who himself has adopted many rural schools to improve the learning environment there, acknowledged and appreciated the efforts being put towards social all round inclusion. He also committed help in all such streams that help put up a responsible and citizen friendly society.

The Q and A session had the attendees ask about how the youth can contribute at their levels which simply showed the impact of the talk. The practice of organ donation, the myths around it and streamlining the rightful delivery of organs were also discussed here. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Anupam along with Dr. Amita, Coordinators of NSS, UILS, PU, who mentioned their deepest gratitudes for the successful event and a fruitful discussion.

