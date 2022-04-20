Chandigarh (The Hawk): An International Webinar on Gender and Media Equity was jointly organized by the Centre for Social Work, Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology and Centre for Midwest and Central Asian Studies, Panjab University.

The key Speaker, Sh. Bajinder Pal Singh, Advisor, Media and Communications, University of Chulalonkogorn, Bangkok, talked about women in journalism , particularly from India and other South East Asian countries and the kind of issues that they face on the field .

Professor Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor Panjab University, remarked on the importance of the media for society at large .

The welcome address was given by Professor Monica Munjial Singh, Chairperson, Centre for Social Work and also while introducing the speaker, she said that he is from University in Bangkok which is the oldest university of Thailand and currently ranked amongst the top hundred global universities.





The concluding remarks were delivered by Professor Paru Bal Sidhu, Chairperson, Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, Panjab University, Chandigarh.





The formal vote of thanks was given by Professor Pampa Mukherjee, Honorary Director, Centre for Midwest and Central Asian Studies, Panjab University. It was a well attended webinar by faculty members, Post Graduate students and Research Scholars. A few women journalists from Kashmir also joined the International Webinar.