Webinar on Fashion by UIFT, Panjab University

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Ambarsariya to Stockholm- From Consumer Fashion to Sustainable Circular Fashion, a Webinar organised by Dr. Prabhdip Brar, Chairperson, University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development (UIFT&VD), Panjab University, Chandigarh was conducted today. More than 80 participants including faculty, research scholars and students of B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Fashion and Lifestyle Technology.

After the introductory note, welcoming the speaker, Mr. Amanpreet Singh Sangha, Owner at Ambarsariya who has moved to Sweden to venture out the kitchen textiles market based on Sustainable, Fairtrade and Organic textiles. The speaker expressed the usage of social media platforms to be emerging as best tools for promoting apparel by all brands including Bespoke and High street labels in these challenging pandemic times for the Fashion industry. Mr. Sangha explained the steps of setting up a business. An important piece of advice given to the budding designers and entrepreneurs was to "Go Small and Grow Organically." Also, design people as artists should have clarity of vision, focus on styling as well, start local, be abreast with technological advancements in gadgets and software in the fashion industry, create a business plan and to create an identity using Branding. A designer must not solely rely on the team but should also pop-in for trials to understand the consumer in a better fashion. It is the need of the hour for fashion brands to make their collections reach the customers. It was learnt by students that though starting with a fixed salary initially, anyone with a clear vision and with a flexible mindset can start a business of their own.