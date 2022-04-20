Roorkee (The Hawk): A webinar on "Enhancing Irrigation Water Use Efficiency" has been organized by Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), Regional Coordinating Institute (RCI), Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee on 23rd September, 2020. G. Ashok Kumar, a senior IAS officer and Additional Secretary & Mission Director, National Water Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Govt of India, New Delhi, was the keynote speaker of the webinar. Addressing the webinar, he informed that 18% of the total population of the world lives in India but our country has only 4% of world's fresh water. He added that out of 4% of available fresh water, 85-89 % is used in agriculture. He said that even 10 % of small reduction in agricultural water use would be helpful in significant savings of fresh drinking water. He also apprised that India uses 2-3 times more water to produce one unit of major food crops compared to other agriculture dominant countries like China, Brazil and USA. Hence, water use efficiency should be enhanced on the priority basis, particularly in agricultural sector. As per the report of Central Water Commission (CWC), increasing water use efficiency in irrigation sector alone by even 20% will yield a huge water saving of 112 billion cubic meter. Water use efficiency in agricultural sector can be enhanced by increasing irrigation efficiency, use of technology, appropriate crop selection and better use of agricultural practices. Commencing the webinar, Prof. Ashish Pandey, Regional Coordinator of UBA-RCI, IIT Roorkee, delivered his welcome address and said that G. Ashok Kumar has a significant contribution in the field of water and sanitation, for which he was awarded the prestigious 'Jal Mitra Award' in 2002 and 'Telangana Excellence Award' in 2018. As Collector of Nizamabad, a successful campaign was started by him for the cleaning of Phulong river and removal of encroachments from its banks in 2002. In addition, rejuvenation and restoration of a lake in Nizamabad is also in his credit and as a token of his appreciation, this lake near Janakampet is now named as 'Ashok Sagar', which is now a local tourism attraction.

Addressing the webinar, Dean SRIC, IIT Roorkee Prof. Manish Shrikhande said that although our country is the second largest populated country in the world but our land and water resources are very limited, hence providing food security to all the citizens of the country is a big challenge. He emphasized to enhance the water use efficiency, which is need of the hour. Prof M L Kansal, Head, Department of Water Resources Development and Management, IIT Roorkee also addressed the webinar. He said that now farmers have understood that precise use of water is much important for agricultural production rather than more use of water. He informed that WRD&M Department is doing remarkable work among the villagers and farmers through its knowledge sharing services. He appreciated the work being done under the dynamic leadership of Prof,. Ashish Pandey either under UBA or Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (GKMS) projects, are directly related to the farmers and rural population and benefitting them. Coordinators of the participating institutions of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan program at Wester Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, students of IIT Roorkee, Professors and other stakeholders joined the webinar. The webinar was conducted on WebEx App and live streamed through the Facebook page of IIT Roorkee. More than 11 thousand people have gone through the webinar so far and benefitted.