Webinar on effect of meditation on performance organised

Shimla (The Hawk): The School of Yoga at Shoolini University organised its 2nd webinar in a series of webinars on the occasion of the 7th International day of Yoga with the theme of "Health and Happiness". The webinar was based on the theme of "Effect of Meditation on Performance".

The Keynote Speaker for the webinar was Dr. Mrithunjay Rathore (MBBS, MS, MNAMS ), Associate Professor, AIIMS, Raipur, Chattisgarh.

The welcome address was delivered d by the Chancellor of Shoolini University, Prof. P.K Khosla. He shared his valuable experience of 2 decades with meditation practice. He also emphasised on the areas of collaboration between AIIMS and Shoolini University.

Associate Professor Dr. Mrithunjay Rathore delivered his lecture on "The Effect of Meditation on Prefrontal Cortex and its functional relevance". He explained the various styles of meditation such as Focus Attention Meditation, Open Monitoring Meditation and Compassion Meditation and their significance on Prefrontal activation with possible clinical relevance, resulting in bringing positivity and happiness in the life of the practitioner. He also emphasised on regular practice of Meditation for better effects on attention and performance

The session was concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Subodh Sourabh Singh, Associate Professor, and Head of, School of Yoga, Shoolini University. The webinar was coordinated by Dr. Mala Tripathi, Assistant Professor, School of Yoga, Shoolini University the event was conducted online through Zoom and around 200+ attendees were present in the webinar.