











Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development, (UIFT & VD) in collaboration with Telecommunication Research Laboratory, UIET, Panjab University, Chandigarh, organized a webinar titled "Creativity and Design Thinking".

Dr Anu H. Gupta, Chairperson of UIFT & VD, welcomed the speaker Deepti Baweja, Communication Designer and Design Consultant from Delhi.

Prof. Sakshi Kaushal, Coordinator CSE, UIET introduced the resource person with the participants. A gold medalist from Delhi University, Deepti Baweja is a practicing professional and educationist with an experience of around 35 years. She has been closely associated with the design and media industry. She has her creative practice in Delhi and has leveraged her design competency to grow several brands.



Is innovation a mystical event that occurs in a flash of unexplainable brilliance, or is it a process? More so, is it a teachable and repeatable process? This webinar introduced the participants to creative confidence and design thinking process and principles which help drive innovation and creative problem solving. The resource person remarked that creative ability is to think differently and to take challenges. Imagination is the door to ample possibilities. She also added that creative confidence is about believing one's ability to create change in the world around. It is a conviction that one can achieve what one set out to do. It is the ability to take on problems for which one does not have a clear answer. She said, "Whether one is a computer science engineer or a fashion designer, one's willingness to take new things despite one can do or not, is much more important than ability to draw. The belief of willingness is important to come up with innovative solutions and ideas." She elaborated how one can transform ideas into innovative products and services that are of great value. The adoption of these techniques makes organizations more empathetic, consumer centric and fast moving. These techniques have the power to solve the world's most complex problems.



Many new insights were given to the participants for their design assignments that they discussed with the resource person. The webinar was thought-provoking and interactive. Prof Harish Kumar, Department of Computer Science Engineering, UIET thanked and appreciated the insights provided by the resource person and remarked that technology when combined with creativity and design thinking can create a magnificent product line.



More than 100 participants including Faculty members of the department and various colleges, research scholars and students of Fashion Technology and engineering Technology attended the webinar.

