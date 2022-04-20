Webinar on Commodity Derivatives organised at Shoolini Univ

Solan (The Hawk): A knowledge-sharing Regional Webinar on Commodity Derivatives organised by Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Multi Commodity Exchange in collaboration with Shoolini University for the students of Faculty of Management Sciences and Liberal Arts (FMSLA) at Shoolini University.

The webinar was inaugurated by Shoolini University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla. He shared his views on the importance of the securities market. The session was moderated by Dr. Amar Rao, Assistant Professor, FMSLA.

The session began with the welcome address by Prof Kuldeep Chand Rojhe, Director, FMSLA, who also introduced the experts to the audience.

Mrs. Veena Kumari, Manager, SEBI-NRO, Manager with SEBI in Investor Awareness Department explained the importance of SEBI's investor do's and don'ts to the students. SEBI expert also briefed about SCORES investor grievance portal and the update about the new initiatives by SEBI for investors.

The MCX expert, Mr. Vinit Singh Kaler, Sr. Manager – Training and Education, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. talked about Commodity derivatives, the importance of hedging, and explained the concepts related to the commodity derivatives. He also gave a presentation on Commodity Derivatives and stressed the need for risk management while opting for investment and trading in commodities. He further shared about the prospects of inclusion of newer commodities on the trading platform of MCX.

The seminar was attended by more than 150 participants including senior professors and management students. Students were enlightened by the brief presentations of both the experts and made them aware of the right way of investments and the due diligence, one should follow before investing. The experts accepted the invitation of the university to conduct seminars on various investment themes in the future.