Webinar On Be Your Own Boss Dream It To Achieve It At Shoolini Univ

Solan (The Hawk): The second of the TECHTALKS series of webinars was orhanised by Faculty of Engineering and Technology at Shoolini University, on the topic "Be your own Boss: Dream it to achieve it, Remove the blocks limiting you". The Session was chaired by Mr. Amit Arora an Engineer and Postgraduate in Marketing from Pune. He is endowed with a rich experience of more than 12 years as a sales and business development. He has trained and tutored many professionals from the corporate world and students as well.

Brig. Neeraj Parashar Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology welcomed the speaker and all the participants. Then, Prof. Bhaskar Goel, Head, School of Mechanical, Civil and Electrical Engineering introduced the speaker to the audience.

The webinar was focused on building an entrepreneurial mindset in youngsters, strategies to be followed for doing a successful business, and finally sharing the secrets of successful people and how to become a valued resource in the competitive corporate world. More than 100 participants, included students as well as teachers from across the university attended the webinar.