Webinar on ayurvedic principles for healthy living organised at Shoolini Univ

Shimla (The Hawk): A webinar on "Ayurvedic principles for healthy living" was organised by the School of Yoga at Shoolini University and the keynote speaker for the webinar was Dr. Ajeet Tiwari, Ayurveda Medical Officer, Government Ayurveda Hospital, Almora, Uttarakhand.

The School of Yoga is organising a webinar series on the occasion of 7th International day of Yoga with the theme of "Health and Happiness".

The welcome note was presented by the Chancellor of Shoolini University, Prof. P.K Khosla. He shared his valuable experience of Ayurveda and suggested that Youth should feel proud on the Indian traditional systems as western societies are also adopting these things especially in the period of pandemic.

Dr. Ajeet Tiwari delivered his lecture on "Ayurvedic Principles for Healthy living. He said Ayurveda is known as 5th Veda of India. He explained Panchamahabhootas of the body, discussed the location of Vatta Pitta and Kapha doshas in the body and their behavior. He explained many ayurvedic remedies to avoid the infection of Covid 19 and Black fungus by the regular practice of Nasya kriya, Ghee in the eyes, Mustard oil in the mouth, steam with pudina and ajwine, gargles with termeric, golden milk and citrus fruits.

In the another lecture of the series Prof. Hemanshu Sharma , delivered his lecture on "Improving Lung Function through Naturopathy". He addressed on the Naturopathy treatment for Improving Lung's function that helps in improving mucosal immunity and innate immunity, reducing stress and improving sleep. He also emphasised on the Yogic diet for better lifestyle.

A session was also taken by Prof. Suresh Lal Barnwal, said that Yoga gives the ability to cope with the situations and to get rid of all the sufferings. Yoga spreads the positivity around you that removes the frustration and it helps in purification, rejuvenation and transformation. He also described the importance of Dincharya, Pranayama, Silence, Araadhana, Upasana and Sadhana in daily life.

The vote of thanks was given by Dr. Subodh Sourabh Singh, Associate Profr. and Head, School of Yoga, Shoolini University. The webinar was co-ordinated by Dr. Mala Tripathi, Assistant Prof., School of Yoga, Shoolini University The event was conducted online