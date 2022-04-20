Webinar on Anjum Ansari's contribution to Urdu journalism













Chandigarh (The Hawk): A webinar on Anjum Ansari contribution to Urdu journalism in India was organised by the Department of Urdu, Panjab University, Chandigarh, here today.

Dr.Ali Abbas coordinator Department of Urdu, in his speech highlighted the important role of journalists during the freedom struggle.

Mohd Moosa a research scholar, in his research paper said that maulana anjum Ansari exhorted the muslims to plunge in the freedom struggle. He also highlighted the pitiable conditions of Muslims in the country in his newspaper 'Al- Hilal'.

Prof.Rehana Parween (Retd) Department of Evening Studies presided over the webinar.