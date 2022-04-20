Webinar On 'Psychological Well-Being Among Youth During Covid-19' Held At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): An International webinar was organized under the auspices of AIIMS Rishikesh on Friday. In this webinar speakers shared a variety of ideas for diagnosing mental problems that are developing in youth during Covid-19. On this occasion, Padmashree Prof Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that the Covid epidemic could last till December 2021. In such a situation, we need to develop our skills to live with it.

Many Scientists, expert doctors, litterateurs, thinkers and engineers participated in this international webinar organized under the joint aegis of Social outreach cell of AIIMS Rishikesh and Uttarakhand Science Education and Research Center (USERC). The title of webinar was 'Psychological Well-being among Youth during Covid-19'. Guest Speaker from United Kingdom (UK) said that Covid is witnessing a lot of change due to the isolation of the youth who were imprisoned in homes during the epidemic. It is said that during the time of epidemic, the youth are going through many types of psychosis, frustrations, mental diseases and depression. Mentally young people can be healthy only if they make a habit of keeping themselves busy by various means.

Prof Ravikant said that Covid- 19 may be there for at least 2021 December. So learn to live with this pandemic . We are not supposed to lose cool and rather need to develop skills to live with the stress, tension, anxiety caused by it, which are parts of life and develop resilience for these.We can connect with everyone through video and other electronic means. There is no problem in using electronic devices to connect to our near and dear ones during this pandemic. He said that there are two types of youth, mental and physical. If they lose their mental ability, they come under this imbalance. Physical youth are those whose physical age is higher than mental age. Due to this immaturity they come under emotional dysregulation.

Chief Patorn Dr Durgesh Pant said that perfection is not everything, sometime enjoy imperfection also. Youth is under pressure due to either parental expectation or undue influence of marks in examination (marks fear). Parents need to understand their children.

Psychiatrist from United Kingdom Dr M K Chawla emphasized as we have to fulfill our physiological needs, such as hunger and thirst, in the same way psychological needs are equally important. Role of meditation and exercise is important to overcome stress and depression.

Dr Bruzely Abraham, Specialist of Psychiatry Dept of AIIMS counselled to avoid loneliness during this time. Spare some time for recreation, enjoy movies, read books, plan some creative things. One should not be cut off from loved ones. Successful people need more Emotional Quotient (EQ) than Intelligence Quotient (IQ).

Dr Santosh Kumar, Associate Professor, Community Family Medicine and Youth Counsellor emphasized that we have to be resourceful of good and positive people around us. Resources ( positive friends, positive environment, books, relatives, exercise) are inversely proportional to stress. If you are rich in resources, your stress will be less.

Addressing the webinar, Dr Manju Sundariyal, scientist from USERC and coordinator discussed various problems raised by participants related to women wellbeing during Covid 19. One question regarding working women from home with lots of assignments, Dr Santosh responded that fulfill all the responsibilities assigned to you, but do not expect 100% perfection from each work. In optimum stress, you have the maximum efficiency and its a normal phenomenon. Other family members are also supposed to contribute to the homely work.