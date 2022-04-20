Webinar on 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat—Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' conducted

New Delhi (The Hawk): A webinar on 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was organized today by Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB) & Press Information Bureau (PIB), Chandigarh under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.





In a gripping interaction, a guest speaker Dr. Dinesh Chahal, Co-ordinator NSS, Central University of Haryana discussed the role of the freedom fighters from Haryana and implored the participants to act on the values that drove our freedom fighters to make the extreme sacrifices. "We have to rise above the divisions of caste, religion, colour, region and language to ensure the prosperity and unity of the nation with youth playing an important to achieve this", he added.





Another speaker, Dr. M. Lakshmanacharyulu, Expert in various languages, GHMC, Hyderabad requested the participants to explore the diversity in Indian languages and learn at least one Indian language along with English. He also highlighted the role of various freedom fighters from Telangana including erstwhile Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao in Indian Freedom Struggle. He also informed participants about the pivotal role played by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in amalgamation of former princely state of Hyderabad in Indian Union.

















Image: Dr. M. Lakshmanacharyulu, Expert in various languages, GHMC, Hyderabad discussing the importance of learning Indian languages with the participants





Sh. Baljit Singh, Assistant Director, ROB Chandigarh moderated the session and Sh. Harshit Narang, Assistant Director, PIB, Chandigarh gave the welcome address while introducing the topics. In his address he explained that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. Further, he added, "This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat."





Sh. Rajesh Arora, Incharge, FOB Narnaul closed the webinar with a vote of thanks to the speakers and the participants present. A good number of participants also shared their views on national integration and freedom struggle during the webinar.



