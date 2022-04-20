Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Business School, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, in association with Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal, Punjab, organized a Webinar on "Ease of Doing Business in Punjab: Challenges and Way Forward" on Friday, 9th October, 2020.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Raj Kumar, in his inaugural address, formally welcomed the distinguished guests and congratulated Professor Ravi Inder Singh on the initiative. He hoped that the webinar would increase understanding of the ease of doing business in Punjab which could also encourage a close coordination between academic and government outlook regarding industry.



The Chief Guest, Professor R.P. Tiwari, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Punjab, Bhatinda said that the problem with the overall business environment in the country was the huge gap between the graduates produced and the skills for business with which they were equipped. He hoped that the New Education Policy would fill in the gap. He expressed happiness that Punjab was taking major strides in Skill development, Start-ups, Incubations and Entrepreneurship. He also insisted on Sustainable Development and hoped for a constant industry-academia interaction.



The Guest of Honour, Shri Rajat Aggarwal (IAS), CEO, Invest Punjab elaborately dwelled on the many initiatives undertaken by the Punjab government in order to encourage an environment of business. He said that all stakeholders have been taken on board for the purpose and several measures have been taken in this direction. Single window offices, reductions of regulatory burdens, digital approvals, monitoring of timelines, setting up of special desks and self-certifications were some of the path-breaking measures undertaken by the government. The effort of the government was to reduce the fear that investors had and to lessen red tape and inordinate waiting periods which deterred the will to do business. He assured that the efforts of the government would only place Punjab in an even more exalted position in the future. He ended his talk by saying that University-Industry interface must be encouraged in order to make business work even better.



Sardar Gurmeet Singh Kular, President, FICO, was the Eminent Speaker of the webinar. Speaking from protracted personal experience of being in the industry, he said that much has to be done in order to make industry a vibrant and a flourishing enterprise. He stated land costs, expensive and intermittent power supply, high rates of interest charged by banks, high cost of raw materials and high freight charges as serious problems facing the industry in Ludhiana. He said that MSME's were the need of the hour and what industry needs, besides all material and infrastructural support is, peace. All these factors would greatly help in fostering the spirit of ease of business in the state.



Dr. Harish Anand, Economic Advisor, Vardhman Group of Industries and Eminent Speaker talked of the ease of doing business for accelerating investment and economic growth in the state of Punjab. He talked of power woes, which was a serious problem that ailed industry of the state. He said that problems like material, technical, trust and moral deficit ailed the industry. He said that concerted efforts have to be made and are being made in order to remove these deficits so that business could be carried on with ease. He ended by saying that if the direction was right, visible impact would definitely be seen on policy matters.



Earlier, Professor Ravi Inder Singh, Director, PU Regional Centre, welcomed the guests and participants and expressed his hope that the event would encourage debate on an important issue.



The webinar was followed by discussion and questions were answered effectively by the speakers. Students and faculty gained insights through the lively discussions.



The webinar ended with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Bharat Bhushan, Head, Department of Hindi, Guru Nanak College, Killianwali, Sri Muktsar Sahib in which he thanked the distinguished guests and also hoped that the webinar would only be the beginning of many more discussions on such an important area of engagement.

