Webinar on 'Bio-composite: wood and wood-based material' At FRI

Dehradun (The Hawk): Forest Products Division, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun organised a Webinar today on "Bio-composite: wood and wood based material". A Bioocomposite is a material composed of two or more distinct constituent materials which are combined to yield a new material with improved performance over individual constituent materials like ply wood, particle board, fiber board and wood polymer composite. Shri A.S Rawat, Director, FRI inaugurated the webinar with emphasizing the importance of biocomposites. Four eminent speakers from India and abroad made presentation on various aspects of biocomposites.

Dr. Mohammad Jawaid, Associate Professor from Malaysia made presentation on 'Natural fiber as alternative wood based materials for various applications' and Dr. Marko Petric, Professor, Department of Wood Science and Technology, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia made presentation on " Liquefied wood as a natural and renewable source for wood adhesives, coatings and composites". Dr. Shakti Singh Chauhan, Director, IPRITI, Bengalore and Dr. Mohammed Nasir, Assistant Professor, Banda University, from India made presentation on 'Wood polymer composite' and 'Bio-composite fabrication from natural adhesive'. The webinar was attended by more than 105 participants from India and different countries.