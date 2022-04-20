Webinar On 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The department of Music organised a Webinar on “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” to celebrate 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence under the directions of the Chairperson and Convener, Prof. Neelam Paul.

The Resource Persons namely Colonel Sebastian K.J. (Retd.) (Regiment Commissioned in 1 Gorkha Riffles (Infantry), 37 Years of Army Service) and Major Pardeep S. (Graduate, MBBS from Pondicherry University and presently serving in Indian army as a Doctor) participated in the webinar and shared their valuable views in the webinar.

The Webinar was broadcasted through Facebook and YouTube Live Streaming. Students, Faculty, Academicians and artists throughout India connected through Live Streaming.

Dr. Rai Bahadur Singh, Assistant Professor, Guest Faculty coordinated the webinar.