Dehradun: Agroforestry plays an important role in the livelihood of rural society and has potential to generate employment for rural youth especially through commercial utilization of agroforestry produce in form of raw material and products. Keeping this in view, Extension Division of Forest Research Institute, Dehradun organized a webinar on "Agroforestry and livelihood generation" targeting different stakeholders like State Forest Departments, different Research Institutes under ICFRE, students of Colleges and Universities and Management Institutes, trainees of IGNFA and CASFOS, Non Government Organizations, Self Help Groups, entrepreneurs, etc. Ms. Richa Misra, IFS Head, Extension Division welcomed the participants and gave an overview of the webinar which was formally inaugurated by Sh. Arun Singh Rawat, IFS Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education and Director, FRI, Dehradun. In his inaugural address, he mentioned that the institute is playing an important role in research on agroforestry. The technology developed by the Institute needs to be disseminated to the different stakeholders through Extension activities. These activities are being carried out through different Van Vigyan Kendras established in the states under its jurisdiction. He stated that the institute would be extending its extension activities through networking of Van Vigyan Kenrdas and Krishi Vigyan Kendras. The issues focused in the webinar were : Potential of non timber forest species for livelihood generation, Melia and Poplar based Agroforestry systems for livelihood improvement in Uttarakhand and Punjab, Growing and utilization of Multi Purpose Agroforestry species for livelihood improvement, Value addition of plantation timber for livelihood generation, Insect Pests of Poplar and their management, Management of fungal diseases in Agroforestry species, Beneficial fungi- Cultivation and utilization of edible and medicinal mushrooms, Prevalent Agroforestry systems in Haryana, Recent advances in Agroforestry in Punjab. Among the speakers were Dr. A. K. Pandey, ADG (Media & Extension, ICFRE, Dr. Amit Pandey, Head Forest Protection Division, Dr. D. P. Khali, Scientist-G Division of Forest Product, Charan Singh Scientist-E, Dr. Devendra Kumar Scientist-E, Shri Rambir Singh Scientist-D of Extension Division, Dr. Shailesh Pandey Scientist-D Pathology discipline of FRI, Dehradun, Dr. Sanjiv Kumar Chauhan, Professor, Punjab Agriculture University Ludhiana and Dr. Sandeep Arya, Professor, Choudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University Hissar who expressed their views on different agroforestry aspects. The team of Extension Division, FRI under the guidance of Ms. Richa Misra, IFS Head Extension Division did a commendable work in making the webinar successful.

The team of Information Technology Division of ICFRE in guidance of Sh. Ashish Kumar Sinha, Head IT Division and Sh. Jitendra Kumar Scientist-D and Sh. Rajneesh from Forest Informatics division of FRI very ably facilitated the entire programme.