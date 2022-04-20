Webinar For KV & NV Teachers Under Programme 'PRAKRITI' Organized At FRI

Dehradun (The Hawk): An online webinar for Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya Teachers was conducted on the 24th of September, 2020 under the programme "PRAKRITI" as per MoU signed between Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Dehradun and Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan. A total of 143 participants including teachers from various Kendriya Vidiyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya's under the jurisdiction of FRI i.e. Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand took part in the event.

Ms. Richa Misra, IFS Head, Extension Division, FRI welcomed the participants namely teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan and gave a brief account of about online training programme and said that contemporary issues pertaining to the forests and environment were being taken up through the webinar. She then invited the Director General, ICFRE and Director, FRI. Sh. Arun Singh Rawat, IFS, Director, FRI to formally inaugurate the session and deliver the inaugural address. He addressed the participants and stated that the Prakriti programme was a very well received programme of the institute where until last year a number of students and teachers had visited the institute and gained first hand knowledge about the different forestry and environmental issues besides the ongoing activities of the institute. He stated that due to the ongoing Covid Pandemic these activities had to be curtailed. Therefore, as a way of outreach a programme for the teachers of the Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan teacher's was being organized with the aim that they would further transmit the knowledge to their students who are already undertaking online classes. He congratulated the organizers of the programme and wished the programme a success.

The first lecture of the webinar was delivered by Dr. Anup Chandra, Head, Botany division, FRI on "Biodiversity and Conservation related issues". He spoke at length about the concept of biodoiversity and gave a detailed account of flora and fauna existing in different parts of the country. He also shared how the country was one of the mega biodiversity countries of the world besides being a hotspot of biodiversity. He stressed how the biodiversity was important and how the teachers should sensitise the students about their importance as well as conservation. He also shared about the genetic collection in FRI namely the Herbarium, Botanical garden, bamboosetum etc and also the work being carried out to identify and inventorize the flora in different parts of the country by the institute.

The second lecture was delivered by Dr. Hukum Singh, Scientist C, FE & CC Division, FRI on "Green House Gases emission and Mitigation". His talk was about green house gases and Climate Change and its adverse effect on environment and human beings. He spoke of the causes and consequences of global warming with reference to the green house gases. He also spoke about global warming and its effect on world. He mentioned that teachers could play a major role in sensitizing the students about the issues and consequences of climate change. He stated a change in lifestyle is required to reduce the carbon footprint of human beings. He also spoke at length of the vegetation acting as source and sink for carbon dioxide a major green house gas.

The last lecture was delivered by Dr. A.K. Pandey, Scientist G & Assistant Director General, ICFRE on "Common medicinal plants used in day to day life". He spoke in detail about the common medicinal plants being used in our day to day life which help in boosting our immunity at a very nominal cost and with almost no side effects. He said that these were a way of life with the Indians as they have been used and documented since the times of Rigveda. Complete treatises like Charka Samhita and other literature have expounded the virtues of the commonly available but highly beneficial plants. He explained medicinal properties more than 15 medicinal herbs and their traditional utilization by the people. He said that in the time of COVID-19 pandemic herbal treatment may be helpful in boosting the body immunity.

Overall the programme was very well received by the teachers who very enthusiastically put many questions to the resource persons. The anchoring and vote of thanks was given by Dr. Devendra Kumar, Scientist E, Extension Division, FRI. The entire team of Extension Division including, Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist E, Dr. Rambir Singh, Scientist D, Sh. Ramesh Singh, Assistant, Mr. Yatharth, MTS and Mr. Anil, Lab Assistant and rest of the division staff supported and contributed a lot in making the programme successful.