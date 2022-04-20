Webinar by University Institute of Legal Studies, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Legal Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh organised a one-day national online seminar on the theme Reparative and Restorative Justice for the Victims of Crime: Issues and Solutions on 4th April 2021 under the leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Raj Kumar, the Vice-Chancellor of the Panjab University, Professor (Dr.) Rajinder Kaur, Director UILS and Dr. Pushpinder Kaur, Associate Professor (Law) UILS.

Dr. Mandeep Mittal Additional District and Session Judge-cum-Addl. Member Secretary Punjab State Legal Service Authority delivered the keynote address. Deliberating on the plight of the victims of crime like victims of acid attack, rape, bride burning, etc. he highlighted the role of State Legal Authorities in providing free legal aid, determination, and disbursement of compensation to victims under victim compensation schemes of states, 100% medical reimbursements, mediation, witness protection, Lok Adalats, etc. He also emphasised that compensatory jurisprudence must be made a living reality, the victim impact assessment should be made mandatory, the law related to perjury should be made effective and rehabilitation of victims should be done on all fronts.

Professor Rajinder Kaur deliberated on the issue how the victims of crime are forgotten party in the traditional criminal justice system and punishment to the accused is considered the solution. Though the agony of victims of crime turns out to be lifelong, the monetary compensation saves them from extreme hardship. She motivated the law students and budding lawyers to be sensitive towards the issues.

Around 50 participants including law students, research scholars, academicians from various states of India presented their papers in five technical sessions of the seminar.



