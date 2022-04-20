Webinar at Department of Biotechnology, Panjab University

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of Biotechnology, Panjab University Chandigarh organized webinar under the aegis of Punjab Academy of Sciences and Forum for Science and Technology Communication on "Need of Developing Science Temper through Communication".

Dr N.K Ganguly, former DG Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) New Delhi in his inaugural address, described that the current crisis has provided opportunity to reconsider our lives and reorganize them in a way that has less impact on our planet. He stated that people have started thinking differently, re-imagining, taking action and weaving in a shift towards better world to adapt with deftness to the 'Change', as that's the only constant in life. He further informed that the Covid-19 crisis has made us to realize about the moderate role we play on this planet and how small we are in our capacity to make changes.

Prof RC Sobti further elaborated the theme of webinar and introduced the speakers. Eminent Scientist like Dr VP Kamboj former Director, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Central Drug Research Institute (CSIR-CDRI) Lucknow, Dr C.M Nautiyal, Indian National Science Academy (INSA) New Delhi, Dr Pardeep Srivastava, Former DY director and senior scientist, CSIR-CDRI, discussed about role of science communications in controlling pandemics and progress in tackling it through vaccination and immune response. Media has played an important role during this pandemic, thus, Mr Pallava Bagel, Senior journalist talked about role of media in creating awareness among general public about Covid 19.

The organizers expressed sincere thanks to, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, Prof Raj Kumar, for providing all his help and encouragement for organizing such an event.

In the end, Dr Kashmir Singh, Chairperson Department of Biotechnology and Prof Sanjeev Puri thanked the speakers and audience for their interest in the webinar.



