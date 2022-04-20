Web Faculty Training School under UGC Networking Resource Centre Programme concludes at UIPS, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The one-week long Training School under UGC Networking Resource Centre in Pharmaceutical Sciences on the theme "TOOLS ENABLING DRUG DISCOVERY AND DRUG ANALYSIS IN PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH" conducted by University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University, from 22 - 27 March 2021 successfully concluded today virtually via Cisco WebEx Events.

During the valedictory programme, Professor Gajendra P S Raghava, Head, Department of Computational Biology, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), New Delhi, was the Chief Guest and delivered the valedictory lecture on "Computer-aided protein therapeutic." He apprised the participants about the different open sources softwares and web services to design therapeutic molecules. He discussed the functional classification of the peptide and protein therapeutics based on mode of activity and highlighted that T cell epitope based vaccine are the future. He encouraged going for multidisciplinary research, sharing knowledge and working in productive manner for the benefit of society.

Earlier, Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson, UIPS & Programme Coordinator, UGC-NRC, delivered the welcome address.

Professor Renu Chadha, Course Coordinator, briefed about the antecedents of the weeklong course. Feedback from the participants was also invited.

Dr Neelima Dhingra, Joint Course Coordinator of the School, presented the Vote of Thanks.

During the programme, a group of 33 faculty and research scholars from 12 states of the country were trained. A total of 29 lectures and workshops were conducted by 24 eminent speakers‎ from various academic institutions, industries, drugs regulatory officials and research organizations with expertise in diverse disciplines of pharmaceutical sciences, together with the in-house faculty of UIPS.



Around 150 faculty, students and selected faculty participants enthusiastically attended the weeklong events