Weather to improve in J&K, Ladakh from Wednesday

Srinagar: Rain and snow lashed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday as the MET forecast improvement from Wednesday onwards. Due to the dense low lying cloud cover, the minimum temperatures rose significantly in both UTs.



"Heavy to very heavy snowfall is likely to occur in the valley during the next 24 hours (till Wednesday). There would be overall improvement in weather beginning tomorrow," an official of the local meteorological department said.

Srinagar recorded minus 0.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 1.1 and minus 4, respectively.

Leh in Ladakh was at minus 10.3, while Drass had minus 18 for the day's lowest temperature.

Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 11.9, Katra 10.2, Batote minus 0.4, Bannihal zero and Bhaderwah minus 0.2.

The ongoing 40-day long period of harsh winter of 'Chillai Kalan' will end on January 31.

Highly slippery road conditions especially in the mornings are preventing people from coming out of their homes till the frost breaks.

—IANS