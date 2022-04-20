Weather Havoc In UP: 5 Killed In Sonebhadra, Chandauli

Lucknow: At least five people were killed and as many injured when thunderstorm, coupled with heavy rains, hit eastern Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night.

Reports from Chandauli and Sonebhadra districts reaching the state headquarters here on Friday said that the thunder storm followed by heavy rains struck these two districts at around 2000 hrs.

Several trees and electric poles were uprooted leading to disruption of electricity in several villages and blocked roads. While one Ballu Sonkar (18) was killed by lightning in Bhusikrit village, Rajesh Tiwari (55) was killed under Sahabganj police station area after he came under an uprooted tree.

Santosh Biyar (25) of Maghrahi village died after he was struck by lightning. All the three deaths were reported in Sonebhadra. In Chandauli, Imtiaz(45) and his son Rizwan(18) in Futtupur village were killed by lightning. UNI