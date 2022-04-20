Weapon Smuggler Arrested In Muzaffarnagar; Aide Currently On The Run

Muzaffarnagar: A weapon smuggler, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head was injured and later on arrested, while his accomplice managed to escape in a police encounter in the Kotwali area of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, police spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

Upon receiving information late on Tuesday night, the Kotwali Police and a special cell of the Deli Police undertook joint action and intercepted two motorcycle-borne miscreants on the Vahalana-Peenana bypass. The miscreants tried to escape after shooting at the police.

Shamim, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh was injured in the retaliatory fire opened by the force and was subsequently arrested. Meanwhile, his accomplice managed to escape in the darkness. Apart from the assailant, police constable Amit Tevtia was injured after receiving a wound from a gunshot. Both the injured have been admitted to a district hospital. A pistol, a country made revolver (tamancha) and a motorcycle were found from the site of the incident. The injured weapon smuggler Shamim hails from the Bilaspur village of the New Mandi Kotwali area and had a one lakh rupee reward on his head by the Delhi Police. After getting information regarding the encounter, police Superintendent (city) Omveer Singh and Deputy Superintendent of police (city) Harish Singh Bhadauria reached the spot and took cognizance of the incident. He said that Shamim is a big supplier of weapons who, apart from Delhi, has at least six cases registered against him in Haryana and other states. His accomplice Parvesh hails from Kidwainagar whose search is currently underway.

Notably, the special cell of Delhi Police had arrested two weapon smugglers from Lisari Gate area in an encounter on Monday night with the help of Meerut police, who were associated with Shamim. Both the smugglers arrested from Meerut had a prize of Rs one lakh on their heads by the Delhi police, while Rs 25,000 had been announced as reward by the Meerut police. These miscreants belong to a gang of weapon smugglers who used to supply weapons brought from Munger in Bihar to Delhi. UNI