We Will Decide Next CM, Says Mulayam

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled his son UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and brother Ramgopal Yadav from the party for a period of six years. The SP Chief is addressing the media, as infighting within the family is threatening its poll prospects in 2017. He said, "I have worked really hard to make this party, what was their role in this? I work hard and they reap the fruits?".

The SP chief defended his move saying, "To save the party, we have expelled both Ram Gopal and Akhilesh Yadav for six years from the party. For us party is the most important and our priority is to save the party." He also declared that the party will decide the next CM. Meanwhile, followed by Mulayam's showcause notice, Ramgopal has called an emergency meeting of SP on January 1 in his capacity as General Secretary. Ramgopal has sided with Akhilesh in the ongoing family feud over control of the Samajwadi Party.

