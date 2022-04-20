We were outstanding on the field: MS Dhoni

Chennai: Praising the fielding efforts of his side Chennai Super Kings, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said they were "outstanding" on the field in the thriling two-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday. Replying to the CSK`s 134/6, KKR fell short by two runs owing to some wonderful bowling backed up by stupendous fielding from the opponents, especially the likes of Brendon McCullum and Dwayne Bravo who dived all around the park saving crucial runs. "We did drop two catches, but the fielding was outstanding. Russell`s run out was important for us. Brendon McCullum was lightning on the field. And in the middle overs, we did put pressure on them, so they couldn`t rotate freely," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Asked about the wicket he said: "This was the wicket where you don`t know what is a good score. It`s where if you bat well you can score 160 and if you bowl well you can defend 125. That`s what I told the team." Dhoni also said both spinners Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja did a commendable job to keep the KKR batsmen at bay as their six overs produced just 23 runs. "(Suresh)Raina has done well with the ball for us sometimes. He hits the seam and his trajectory is low and he can get wickets if batsmen make mistakes. I wanted to save one over of (Ravindra) Jadeja for the end, if the fast bowlers didn`t bowl well, his three overs were important," he said. Dhoni added the team would look to continue with the form. "We want to take one game at a time. What`s important is to keep going well, of course there will be some games were you will lose, but what`s important is to keep performing at your best," he concluded. IANS