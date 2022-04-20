We went through hell to win Bengal: Prashant Kishore

Kolkata: On December 21, 2020, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Twitter had made this brave prediction, following which many mocked him.

However, May 2 -- the counting day -- has proved him right with trends showing a stupendous victory for the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee.





In an interview to NDTV, as results continue to come in for the assembly elections, Kishor, who has been helping Mamata in West Bengal, said it was a tough fight.

"We went through hell. The Election Commission was blatantly partial and made our campaign difficult. We have been confident about doing very well and the TMC winning more than people were willing to give. The BJP was trying to build up massive propaganda that they are winning Bengal," he told NDTV in the interview.

"Mr Modi's (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) popularity won't mean BJP will win all elections," the poll strategist added in the exclusive interview.

Prashant Kishor has to be a very happy man today as not only did he script a victory for Didi in West Bengal, but also has helped M K Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazagham alliance in Tamil Nadu to wrest victory.





During the interview, he also dropped a bombshell telling NDTV that "I will quit, I have no desire to continue in this space any longer."





—Agencies