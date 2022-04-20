We Took Action To 'Stop War', Says Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that he authorized a strike against top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani to 'stop war'.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Mr Trump said, "Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel but we caught him in the act and terminated him."

"We took action last night to stop a war, we did not take action to start a war," Mr Trump added.

Bragging US military might, he said that the US has the best intelligence across the world.

"If Americans are threatened anywhere, we have all of those targets already fully identified, and I am ready and prepared to take whatever action is needed," he said.

US armed forces on Friday carried out airstrikes in Baghdad to kill Commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj Gen Qasem Soleimani.

Iran vowed "severe revenge" on those responsible for its general's death.

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei had said that Tehran would respond to the killing of Iran's Quds commander Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrike in the near future.

"The United States has crossed the red line, and the Iranian nation will respond decisively to this at an appropriate time in the near future," Mr Rabiei said in a statement.

According to media reports, 3,000 additional troops will be sent to the Middle East as a precaution.

UNI