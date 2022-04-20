We must tell women to speak up: Sunny Leone

Mumbai: Sunny Leone, who will soon be seen in the forthcoming thriller One Night Stand, believes that women should speak up and stand up for themselves. Sunny, who was here in the capital to promote the Jasmine Moses D�souza directorial on Wednesday, shared her experience on women empowerment and opined that being able to take small decisions is the first step in the pursuit of becoming independent. Sunny Leone during an IPL match between Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi on April 27, 2016. (IANS) �When you talk about women empowerment, I can share my own experience. My parents have always told me you have to be independent. We must tell women to speak up. You don�t have to yell, scream, fight or be physical, but stand up for yourself,� said Sunny Leone. �It�s not about waking up and saying, �Today I am going to do it�. It is about small decisions. You should be able to say to your boyfriend or husband that I am not washing the dishes tonight, you can do it... Little things add upto you becoming a stronger person like both my parents shared duties,� the 34-year-old added. Written by Bhavani Iyer, the film also features actors Nyra Banerjee and Tanuj Virwani in lead roles. The music for the film is composed by Jeet Gannguli, Meet Bros, Tony Kakkar and Vevek Kar while the background score is composed by Sandeep Shirodkar.