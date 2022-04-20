We missed our chances: Stephen Fleming

Chennai: Disappointed with the six-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians here, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said his team paid the price for not grabbing its chances in the IPL cricket match here. "...Catches going down put us off the phase. We were hanging in and creating chances but in the end lost our way," Fleming said in the post-match press conference. Fleming said in a low-scoring match, it was perhaps a wrong move to give the last over to Pawan Negi instead of an experienced Ravindra Jadeja. "I am sure the skipper will be reflecting on that. We learnt some things today. No doubt we had a disappointing time because we fell back hard and we thought we are going to come pretty close to winning the game," he said. However, he defended the batting performance, saying that that 159 was a fairly defendable target. "Such scores of 150 to 160 are very good. We created chances in winning the game today but they played very well. I think we were predictable," he said. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians batsman Hardik Pandya was pleased with how his team performed. "It is an amazing victory, especially beating Chennai in Chennai. It is amazing for the team and as well individually for me," he said. PTI