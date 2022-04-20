We haven't broken any law: Farhan Akhtar on 'Raees'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, whose upcoming production "Raees" stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, says he is not worried about any opposition to its release as they have not "broken any law". Last month Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" faced problems during release after some sections raised objections over the casting of Fawad Khan in the film. The Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma starrer eventually hit theatres after a settlement was reached between the makers and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). When asked if he is braving for a tough release of "Raees" which features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, Farhan said, "We haven't broken any law, so there is nothing to be said beyond that." Co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani said they are not thinking about anything else but only focusing on the release of the film. "'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' released. There was a (difficult) time and it has passed. We are working towards releasing the trailer very soon," Sidhwani told PTI. "Raees" also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will release on January 26, 2017. PTI