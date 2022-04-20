We Have To Stop Exodus From Villages To Make India A Super Power: Yogi

Sultanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that in order to make the country a super power, there is an instant need to stop exodus from the rural areas to the cities.

"We have to provide all basic infrastructure in the villages and provide jobs to the youths so that they are attracted in the villages," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards focusing on the gram panchayats and has increased the funds given to them." Development of villages would stop exodus from the rural areas and it will pave way for a new India," he said.

Addressing the gathering at the National gram swaraj abhiyan here after visiting an exhibition and attending the national panchayatiraj diwas, the UP CM said ,"We have to realize the power of our villages and will have to promote the indegenous and local products." Without taking any names, the CM said that still a large number of the populace has no information about the welfare and developmental schemes of the government. "We have to aware these people about our schemes and make them participate in it," he said.

"Seventy per cent of our population lives in the rural areas and without its development, nothing can be achieved at all. We have to do a lot of work in this head so that people staying in the villages do not have to rush in the cities to get the facilities," he said.

On the occasion the CM also narrated in detail about the welfare schemes launched by the Modi government as well as the UP government.

He said that Jan Dhan account opening scheme of the central government was a landmark achievement, while the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojgna and Ujjawala yojgna have boosted the rural infrastructure. Besides, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a 100 bedded women wing in the district hospital besides a girls hostel at ITI, and a community health centre. He also handed over the certificates to the beneficiaries of the central schemes too. UNI