We have spoken about last year's IPL: Stuart Binny

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals are in a similar situation like last year when they were one win away from qualifying for the IPL cricket play-offs but were knocked out by Mumbai Indians and the team members have talked about it, said Stuart Binny here on Wednesday. "We have reflected on what happened last time. We were in a similar situation. We had to win one game to qualify," said the 30-year-old all-rounder ahead of the Royals' 12th game against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad. Last year, in a do-or-die situation between RR and MI to nail the last play-off spot, the latter came out trumps by chasing a stiff target of 190 due to a blistering knock of 94 not out in 43 balls by Corey Anderson of New Zealand. Binny, who made his Test debut last season in England and was also a member of the Indian World Cup squad later, said this time around the Royals were eager to make amends and the Brabourne Stadium wicket would suit their style of play. "We are focusing on what we have in hand. We are playing on a wicket that is very much suitable to us. We look to turn the table this time. "We have spoken about it. It was important to get on to a winning note after five games. We still have to win, still have to perform and play good cricket," said Binny. Binny said it was too early to say whether Royals would include a frontline spinner after having none in the previous game that they won against Delhi Daredevils last Sunday. "We are not sure how the wicket will play. It looks pretty much similar to the last game which was a night game and the dew factor came into play. We have to wait for the toss. Tomorrow's game commences at 4 pm. The top seven Royals batsmen have shown encouraging form with the bat, said Binny. "T20 is all about starting well and having wickets at the back end. I think we have batted well when it comes to Watto (captain Shane Watson ) and Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) who has been in great form right from the World Cup. "Karun (Nair) and Sanjeev (Samson) had that opportunity to do well in the last two games. Everyone is hitting the ball well. We also have (James) Faulkner at no. 7. We are all in good touch," said the Bengaluru-based player. Binny said being part of the World Cup squad had made him a better cricketer in handling difficult situations. "Playing well in the Test match in England boosted my confidence a lot. Those days are gone now. "Being part of the set-up and sharing the dressing room with the Indian team in the World Cup have made me a better thinking cricketer about what to do in situations," said Binny who has scored 71 runs from 6 innings and taken 4 wickets. PTI