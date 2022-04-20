We Have Not Played To Our Potential This Season: CSK Captain Dhoni

New Delhi: CSK captain MS Dhoni on Friday admitted that his side failed to perform to their potential from the second game onwards as they suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians.

"What you need to see is what are the things that are going wrong. Specially this year, it hasn't been our year. Whether you lose by 8 or 10 wickets, it hardly matters, but where we are at this stage of the tournament, it does hurt," he said.

"What you need to see is where we actually went wrong, right from the second game," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

"There can be a 100 reasons, but one of the main things you ask yourself is whether you've played to the potential you've got no matter the conditions. When you put a good team on paper, have we done enough to back up the stats? And this year we haven't."

The former India captain said cumulatively there have been batting failures but termed it a part and parcel of the game.

"You can't always think the result will go your way. Even when you're hurting, you try to smile and take it on the chin. I feel the boys have done that, they've tried to perform.

"I think it's important for us to have a clear picture of next year. There are lots of ifs and buts — auction, where the venues will be."—PTI