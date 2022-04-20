We Have Been Providing Evidence Against Hafiz To Pak: Jitendra

New Delhi: A day after Pakistan asked India to provide "concrete evidence" against JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, Union minister Jitendra Singh today said the country has been providing evidence at different levels and cautioned the longer Pakistan stays in "denial mode" the more it risks its own security.





Asserting that Pakistan is now the "epicentre of terrorism" in the entire region, particularly in the Indian sub-continent, Singh said the neighbouring country is also the "hub of gross human rights violations". "The entire world now acknowledges and realises that from time to time India has been providing a series of evidence at different levels. And therefore there is hardly any evidence required.





"The longer Pakistan prefers to stay in denial mode, they must realise, the powers that be in Islamabad, the more they are going to risk their own security," Singh told reporters outside Parliament.





Pakistan had yesterday asked India to provide "concrete evidence" against JuD chief Hafiz Saeed if it was "serious" about its allegations against him. Before that, India had said that only a credible crackdown on the Mumbai terror attack mastermind would be proof of Islamabad's sincerity.





Saeed and four other Jamaat-ud Dawa leaders - Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz - were put under house arrest after an order was issued by Punjab Province's Interior Ministry in pursuance to a directive from the Federal Interior Ministry on January 27.





On the H1B Visa issue, the Minister said the External Affairs Ministry will look into it and take appropriate measures. "It won't be right for me to give a final response to that without being privy to exact details. Nevertheless, I am sure the government and the External Affairs Ministry will take cognisance and justice will be done," he said.