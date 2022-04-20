We are the pioneers of Yoga and spirituality: Dinesh Ghodke

Dinesh Ghodke is a graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and has empowered thousands of people through various innovative initiatives in yoga and meditation. A gymnast and a soccer enthusiast, he is a unique blend of serenity and dynamism and is one of the youngest teachers in the Art of Living Foundation and is also the Director of the The Art of Living Youth. In an exclusive interview with Dhriti Sharma of Zee Media Corp, Dinesh speaks about the knowledge of Yoga that the whole wants to adopt. Do you think it is important for Indians to take the knowledge of 'Yoga' across borders and become ambassadors? Absolutely, I think we should take pride in our heritage that has been bestowed upon us and is the result of thousands of years of practice. Just like we explore, eat various cuisines from different countries, adopt their fashion, music and technology from all across the globe, similarly we need to have wisdom from all cultural practices and traditions too. We should definitely take the wisdom of Yoga, Ayurveda and meditation forward and spread it across borders and strive to take it to the next level. We should surely be the ambassadors of Indian spirituality that the whole world is looking for. It is the peace of mind, body and soul, and it is above borders and religion. We are the pioneers of Yoga and spirituality, and it's open for everyone as it does not conflict with anyone�s belief or religion. It just helps them go deeper into their roots. India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has done an incredible job by getting 177 countries together for International Yoga day. It will surely make the globe united as a whole. Is Yoga essential for all age groups? Yes, absolutely! The incredible knowledge of Yoga is beneficial to everyone, and all age groups. Also, meditation is an integral part of Yoga - while yoga is physical exercise, mediation (dhyaan and samadhi) completes it. That makes it a full circle and it should be practised by all age groups, be it young children or the aged people. Sync of the mind and body should be performed by all. Why do you think it is important for youth to turn towards Yoga? Yoga and meditation gives a lot of enthusiasm along with skill - like we say in our country it gives 'yogyata', 'kushatla' (capability) to perform whatever comes your way and it helps one attain excellence. A person who practices Yoga becomes capable, develops intuition and is filled with energy that is required in every field of life. Hence, the youth needs to channelise its energy, which not only makes one a better and deeper person, but also helps in studies, sports, and all the other areas of life. It also makes young people more responsible. Can Yoga be a life saviour in this urbanised mechanical world? Technology gives comfort to the body - for example we have air conditioners, cars and gadgets to make life easy for us. Yoga on the other hand gives rest and comfort not only to our bodies but also to our minds. The restless mind becomes a patient, whereas the person who practices it experiences peace of mind, a diseased body and mind finds good health and brims with happiness with 'Yog'. So, it becomes essential for everyone to practise and worship their body as it is the tool that enables you to perform. How does Yoga impact our physical and mental being? Physically you tend to become much stronger and mentally you become more intelligent, sharp and skilful. Especially in today�s day and age it makes you creative, efficient and productive. It also improves our observation, perception and our way of expression. Yoga gives us better intuition and all these factors are required to excel in all spheres of life; be it your job or your relationships. Therefore, Yoga can be a catalyst for your overall growth. What are the health benefits of Yoga for children? It makes children much more energetic, increases their attention span and their concentration becomes stronger. Technology is booming and has reduced the attention span in children and that is why Yoga should become an integral part of their lives for their overall growth. It helps them focus better on studies, makes them responsible and yet be child-like but not childish. They learn to respect their parents and develop a bigger vision for life, inculcate values, morals, ethics, become kinder and be more helpful. How important is it to understand what Yoga stands for? Indian culture believes - �first you experience and then you decide�. So, when somebody experiences 'Yog', they automatically tend to develop faith and belief in this branch of healing. Yoga aids to unite and bring rhythm in our body and mind. Balancing our faculties known as ego, intellect, memory and self, it makes us in sync and a lot more patient. If the body is in sync, we become in sync with the society or say the outer world. At the same time it connects us to the invisible or the higher cosmic power and lets us explore the beauty of life, spirit of consciousness and divinity.