We Are Hopeful Our Demands Would Be Met: AMU Protesters

Aligarh: The students protesting at the Baab-e-Syed gate of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Wednesday said that they were hopeful that the local administration would meet their demands.

The statement came after a delegation of the AMU Students Union (AMUSU) met senior officials on Wednesday including Additional Director General of Police Ajay Anand, the Inspector General of Police, the District Magistrate, the Senior Superintendent of Police and other officials.

"They have assured us that they would act on our demands and the results would be seen in two-three days," AMUSU President Mashkoor Usmani told IANS after the meeting.

"ADG, Ajay Anand, also admitted that lathicharge on students was wrong and should have been avoided," he added.Usmani said that the ADG's assurance has rekindled hopes that something would be done.

The protesting students have primarily three demands. One, that the police arrest at least some of the miscreants who forcibly entered the university campus on May 2 and created ruckus, and secondly quashing of FIR lodged against unknown students of the AMU.

The students and the Teachers Association is also demanding a judicial probe into the entire incident. "However, despite the assurance we will not withdraw our protest until we see action on the ground," AMUSU Secretary Fahad said.

The AMU Teachers Association too met the senior officials separately and reiterated the students' demands. The delegation of teachers also expressed concern at the "multiple security lapses" and "misjudgment" on the part of the local administration.

"We expressed concern at the multiple security lapses on that day. Former Vice President of India Hamid Ansari was on the campus on that day and the miscreants came within a few hundred metres of Ansari," AMUSU President Professor Hamid Ali told IANS. "The senior officers admitted to security lapses and assured that results would be seen in two-three days," he added. On Tuesday, around 10,000 students and their supporters formed a human chain on the campus to express their solidarity with the cause. The final exams in the university are starting from May 12. Most students are carrying their books and notes to the protest site.