We are gutted by Zayn Malik's exit from band: One Direction

Los Angeles: One Direction has spoken out for the first time since Zayn Malik left the band. The remaining members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson discussed their good friend's exit reported Ace Showbiz. Liam told the publication that he and the other 1D members first found Zayn's decision to leave hard to cope with. "It's been a tough few weeks, probably the toughest since the band was formed five years ago," he said, adding, "We're gutted that Zayn chose to leave." However, he revealed that they would finally come to terms with Zayn's departure after a few performances without him. "But now after a few performances as a four-piece, we're feeling confident and are determined to carry on stronger than ever," he added. PTI