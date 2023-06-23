We are going to defeat BJP together: Rahul Gandhi ahead of Opposition meeting

Patna: On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared that the Opposition parties would work together to defeat the BJP in the 2024 elections.

He claimed that a battle of ideologies was taking place in India and accused the BJP of trying to "divide India and spread hate and violence."

Gandhi contrasted the 'Bharat Jodo' ideology of the Congress with the 'Bharat Todo' ideology of the BJP and RSS.

You are aware of the futility of trying to fight hate with more hate. Only love can conquer it. He remarked that the Congress's efforts to bring the country together and spread love were proof of this.

Because "the DNA of the Congress is in Bihar," Gandhi explained, "that is why we have come to Bihar."

As the former Congress politician put it, "all Opposition parties have come here and together we are going to defeat the BJP." He continued, "In Karnataka, the BJP leaders gave speeches and went everywhere but the result is there for you to see." As soon as the Congress came together in Karnataka, the BJP vanished. From this podium, I declare that the BJP will fail miserably in the states of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh and that the Congress will triumph.—Inputs from Agencies