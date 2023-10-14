We're working like hell to get missing Americans back: Biden

Washington: US President Joe Biden has assured that "we're working like hell" to secure the release of the 14 American nationals who remain unaccounted in Israel following the Hamas militant group's unprecedented assault on October 7.



In an interview with CBS News which will be aired on Sunday, the President said: "I say we're going to do everything in our power to find them. Everything in our power. And I'm not going to go into the detail of that, but there's -- we're working like hell on it."



His remarks came after he spoke to the families of the missing Americans on Friday on a conference call.



In a post on X, the President wrote: "I spoke with family members of Americans who are still unaccounted for following the terrorist attack in Israel. I assured them of my personal commitment to do everything possible to return them to their families.



"We won't stop until they're home."



In the CBS News interview, the President went on to say "they (missing Americans) have to know that the President of the United States of America cares deeply about what's happened to them deeply".



"We have to communicate to the world this is critical. This is not even human behaviour. It's pure barbarism. And we're going to do everything in our power to get them home if we can find them."



Although the exact number remains unclear, but according to Israeli authorities, the Hamas have taken up to 150 people as hostages following the October 7 attack.



The White House has confirmed that at least 27 Americans have been killed so far in the ensuing violence.



On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday that it had notified 120 families of those taken hostage.

—IANS