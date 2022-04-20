We're looking to gain as much as we can from Chile tour, says Dungdung

Santiago (Chile): Beauty Dungdung, one of the young forwards in the Indian junior women's hockey team, has said that the team is feeling confident in its abilities and would put up a good show in the upcoming matches on the ongoing Chile tour.



Dungdung will be spearheading the team's attack along with the likes of Lalrindiki and Mumtaz Khan when the side takes on Chile junior team in their first match of the tour on Sunday.

"We feel very fortunate to be in this position to resume competitive hockey, and with all the protocols in place, we are preparing now to take part in our first match this weekend," said the 17-year-old striker.

"Obviously with the pandemic, we could not play any tournaments last year, but my last memory of playing for the Indian junior women's hockey team is a memorable one, as we won the 3-Nations Invitational Tournament held in Australia in December 2019. It hasn't been easy since then to only take part in limited sports activities back at camp in Bengaluru, but we feel really confident in our abilities, and we have all been putting in the work to make sure we are ready to compete here in Chile," added Dungdung, who idolises former India captain Asunta Lakra.



With the team scheduled to play a total of six matches from January 18 to 25, Dungdung said the tour will give her team much needed exposure.

"We know we have these six matches against a tough opponent. First we play two matches against Chile's junior team, and then four matches against their senior team, which gives us great exposure, and our team is really looking forward to gain as much as we all can from this tour," said the youngster.







One of the youngest players in the squad, Dungdung further said that she's been looking to improve with each passing day.

"I feel really proud to be here as one of the youngest players in the team. I am always looking to learn something or the other every single day, and I want to make sure that I'm developing well. We have some amazing players in our team, and I don't want to miss out on the chance to learn from my teammates both on and off the field," said Dungdung.

–IANS



