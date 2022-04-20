WB polls: Suvendu Adhikari's father, brother to attend Shah's poll rally in Egra today

Purba Medinipur (West Bengal): BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's father and Sisir Adhikari and his brother Dibyendu Adhikari who are Trinamool Congress MPs will remain present at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's election rally in Egra on Sunday.

Earlier, Sisir Adhikari said that he is ready to join the BJP if his son, Suvendu Adhikari asks him to.

Suvendu Adhikari, former TMC Minister is contesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, the seat going to voting on April 1.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)