WB Governor denies TMC allegation, says OSDs in personal staff not relatives

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday refuted Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's allegation that he has appointed relatives as officers on special duty in his personal staff.

Dhankhar said that the appointees hail from three states and are not part of his close family.



He further said that Moitra's allegation aims to divert attention from the alarming law and order situation in West Bengal.

Taking to Twitter, the governor said, "Assertion @MahuaMoitra in tweet and media that six coterminous appointee OSDs in personal staff are relatives is factually wrong. OSDs are from three states and belong to four different castes. None of them is part of close family. Four of them are not from my caste or state."

"This is unfolding of "distraction strategy" to divert attention from alarming law and order scenario @MamataOfficial. Would continue undeterred and with zeal to serve the people of state and vindicate my oath of office under Article 159 of the Constitution," he added.

Dhankhar had on Sunday directed the Chief Secretary to brief him about the law and order scenario and steps taken by the government in response to the "grim situation" following the post-poll violence.

Several incidents of violence after the declaration of the state's Assembly poll results have been reported.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that several of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has denied the allegations.

The state government, on May 25, had informed the Supreme Court that three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of two BJP workers in post-election violence on May 2 in the state. (ANI)