Ways to have better sex tonight

New Delhi: A person''s sex life hugely depends on their individual preferences, coupled with that of their partner. Sexual needs and preferences are best handled through one-on-one dialogue. But, if something is really not working, it must be tabled, so both of you can work on or around it.

Here are some simple steps to have a memorable sexual experience, as suggested by Dr Manjiri Mehta, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi - A Fortis Network Hospital.

- Physical touch is important and should not be limited to just intercourse. Acts of hugging, kissing, watching erotic movies together, can help build to the climax.

- Praise and compliment your partner; appreciate your partner for the smaller things they do, their gestures, their looks, personality and any other qualities. Appreciation is key to building affection.

- Always hear your partner out, understand their words, action and responses better. Communication, both verbal and non-verbal is important in every relationship.

- Try foods that are commonly called ''aphrodisiacs'', you can consider trying-- Chocolates, Chili Peppers, Figs and Strawberries. Fish and lean proteins also contain Arginine which acts as an aphrodisiac.

- Have a bubbly bath or shower together, this will lift your mood and get your partner going!

- Do not worry only about performance, intercourse or orgasm as if it''s an exam. Relaxation is the key, stressing out about these things will hamper your performance. Enjoy the act.

- Create a conducive erotic atmosphere with scented candles, soft clean sheets, lots of cushions, soothing music and ample aphrodisiacs to make the act even more exciting

- Consider giving an oil massage to your partner, enhance the massage by making it sensual; massaging in the nude is erotic, and gets the mood going.

- Listening and talking to your partner is soothing, it helps release the love hormone ''Oxytocin''. Commonly dubbed as ''cuddle hormone'' this helps strengthen the both between the partners.

Finally, it is important for both partners to look after themselves holistically. Both partners can also work on physical and breathing exercises, which will help improve stamina and keep you fit.





--IANS