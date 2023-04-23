    Menu
    Wayanad road accident kills three

    The Hawk
    April23/ 2023

    Thiruvananthapuram: An accident that occurred on Sunday in the Wayanad region of Kerala resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left three others in serious condition, according to the police. The tragedy was caused when a car slid into a gorge.

    According to the police, the accident took place near Poozhimada in the village of Kappetta in Wayanad after a car flipped over after colliding with an electric post.

    The people who died are from the areas of Kannur and Kasargod in Kerala. Further details are awaited.—Inputs from Agencies

