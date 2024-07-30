Wayanad landslides: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin condoles deaths, says willing to extends logistical, manpower support to Kerala

At least 24 people have died, and rescue operations are in full swing. A special control room is set up in Thiruvananthapuram to aid in the rescue efforts.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences over the loss of life due to landslides in Kerala's Wayanad and said the Tamil Nadu government is ready to provide any assistance to Kerala in this crisis.

"The government of Tamil Nadu is willing to extend any logistical or manpower support that may be needed in this hour of crisis to our brother state Kerala. Deeply pained to learn about the massive landslides in #Wayanad and the consequent loss of priceless lives. I am given to understand that many people are still trapped in the area. I am sure the rescue operations that are in full swing will save them all," Stalin said in a post on X.

At least 24 people have died and around 70 people have been injured after massive landslides hit the Meppadi area of Wayanad in the early hours of Tuesday. As per the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, landslides occurred in Meppadi panchayat, Vythiri taluk, at around 3.49 am on Tuesday.

In the wake of the situation in Wayanad, a special control room has been set up by the district administration at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. The public can provide information to the 24-hour control room. The control room functions under the direct control of the state police chief. Phone numbers - 9497900402, 0471 2721566.

One team of the National Disaster Response Force arrived at the Wayanad landslide site, with three more teams on the way. NDRF DG Piyush Anand said that the NDRF had so far evacuated 74 people, recovered 16 bodies, and rescued one person alive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the landslides. PM Modi also spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also expressed anguish over the situation and spoke to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector.

"I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts. I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave directions to coordinate the rescue operations in Wayanad promptly following the devastating landslide. He announced that the entire government machinery is actively involved in the efforts, with ministers overseeing and coordinating the operations.

—ANI