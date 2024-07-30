Wayanad landslides: Indian Navy team from Ezhimala Base to assist in rescue op

At the request of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Navy's River Crossing team, along with Army and Air Force units, has been mobilized for rescue efforts.

Thiruvananthapuram: An Indian Navy team from the Ezhimala Naval Base in Kannur is being sent to the district in Kerala to assist in the rescue operations at Chooralmala that was hit by landslides on Tuesday morning, following torrential rains.

The Navy team is being despatched, at the request of Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan who sought the help of the Navy's River Crossing team, according to the Chief Minister's Office. Army and Air Force have also been mobilised for the rescue operations in the area, which have been hampered as a main bridge has collapsed in the town of Chooralmala.

"The Malayangadu Bridge has been swept away by a landslide in the Vilaangadu Malayangad side. Four houses have been damaged, and 12 families are stranded with the bridge gone. One person is missing," Congress MP from Vadakara, Shafi Parambil said.

The Kerala Chief Minister's Office said that police drones and a dog squad will be deployed for search and rescue efforts as instructed by the Chief Minister.

District Collector DR Meghashree said that a platoon of the Army has reached Churamala for rescue operations.

An Army Engineering Group will be urgently deployed to Wayanad for rescue operations and related activities in the landslide-affected area. The Madras Engineering Group (MEG) from Bengaluru will arrive to implement alternative arrangements after the bridge collapse, the CMO stated.

Kerala Minister MB Rajesh said that an estimated 44 people had died in the landslides and the state government is coordinating with various agencies to carry out rescue efforts on a "war footing."

"So far 44 people have died. We fear the gravity of this tragedy is much more. Rescue operations are being carried out by various agencies on a war footing. We have sought help from the Army which will reach the affected area soon", minister Rajesh said.

"The chief minister is closely monitoring the operation. He has sent a team of ministers to Wayanad. An IAS officer will be camping in Wayand to coordinate the rescue ops. 250 people have been rescued and shifted to temporary shelter camps. We are airlifting stranded persons. All efforts are being taken by the government for rescue ops" the Kerala minister said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held discussions with top Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) officials on the situation in the landslide-affected Wayanad areas.

"Evaluated the ongoing relief and rescue operations at Chooralmala, Wayanad, following the severe landslide, in a visit to the Kerala SDMA office," Vijayan said.

A control room has been established to provide immediate relief and rescue assistance following the tragic landslide at Chooralmala, he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the Army chief and asked him to mobilise forces for assistance and rescue in landslide-hit area and that army teams have reached the ground.

The chief minster's office said that a delegation of five ministers are being sent to Wayanad to address the aftermath of the recent landslide and oversee ongoing relief efforts.

Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran has already reached the affected area to assess the damage and coordinate immediate response measures, Minister Ramachandran Kadannappalli is expected to arrive shortly to join the efforts on the ground.

In addition, the Ministers of Revenue, Public Works, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Departments are travelling by air from Thiruvananthapuram and will be arriving soon, the chief minister said.

Union Minister of State George Kurian said officials of the Army, Air Force and Navy officials besides teams of the National Disaster Response Force are also reaching the affected site.

