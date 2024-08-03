Wayanad landslides: 215 bodies recovered, 206 people still missing, rescue ops in final stage, says Kerala CM

Currently, 206 people are missing and 83 are receiving treatment in hospitals across Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram. A total of 10,042 individuals have been relocated to shelter camps.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 215 bodies were recovered so far as rescue operations are in the final phase in landslides-hit Wayanad.

The Chief Minister said that 206 people are still missing and 83 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. He said that a total of 10,042 people were shifted to shelter camps.

The Chief Minister also said that early warning systems need revision and that descriptive warning systems should be developed considering the changing climate patterns.

CM Vijayan also emphasised building a special township part of the rehabilitation in Chooralmala which was completely washed off in the landslides. He said that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has announced to undertake construction of 100 houses in Chooralmala.

CM Vijayan said that Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has also offered to build 100 houses for those who lost their homes.

He also said that the QR code through which donations were accepted for the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund has been disabled. CM Vijayan said that the donations can now be made through UPI ID or net banking.

The Chief Minister also thanked the actors, opposition leaders, people from the business industry and others who have contributed to the relief fund. CM Vijayan earlier contributed Rs 1 lakh to the CM's Distress Relief Fund for the affected in Wayanad landslides. The Chief Minister's wife TK Kamala contributed Rs 33,000 to CMDRF, as per the CM's office.

Several political leaders, actors and businesses contributed to the relief fund by responding to the CM's appeal for contributions. Through campaign drives, donations are pouring in from different quarters to aid the affected areas.

The death toll in the massive landslides that occurred on July 30 in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad stands at 308 as of Friday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.

As per the latest update, 215 bodies and 143 body parts were recovered including 98 males, 87 females and 30 children. The post-mortem procedures were completed on 212 bodies and 140 body parts and 148 bodies were identified by relatives so far.

According to the hospital data, 82 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. A total of 504 people were brought to hospitals from the disaster area. 205 people have been discharged so far.

The relief teams began the search operations along with the dog squad at 7 am today. The relief columns of the Indian Army are also present at the spot and all activities are coordinated by North Kerala IGP.

Upon the Kerala government's request, one Xaver Radar (from Northern Command) and Four Reeco Radars (from Tiranga Mountain Rescue Org, Delhi) along with operators will be airlifted from Delhi today in IAF aircraft, as per PRO Defence Kochi.

Earlier, on Friday Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that six lives were saved from a remote tribal settlement after a tireless 8-hour operation by our courageous forest officials in landslide-hit Wayanad. The Chief Minister said that the heroism of the rescue teams reminds us that Kerala's resilience shines brightest in the darkest times.

—ANI