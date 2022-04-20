Water Released By Nepal Causes Floods In UP; 2 Kids Killed

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh today triggering landslides which closed over 280 roads whereas in Uttar Pradesh, water believed to be released by Nepal caused floods in which deaths of two children were reported.

About 650 people from 32 village panchayats in UP's Bahraich district were evacuated due to floods.

The two deaths were reported from Kaisarganj and Mahsi, District Magistrate Ajay Deep Singh said.

He said Ghaghara river was flowing above danger mark at two places and flood water has entered a large number of schools in Mahsi and Kaisarganj tehsils.

Around 650 people from 32 village panchayats in three tehsils in Bahraich district have been evacuated after river Ghaghara inundated a large part of Bahraich district, officials said. Torrential rains in Nepal and Terai regions and water released by the neighbouring country are said to be the cause of swelling of river Ghaghara in the district.

In Himachal Pradesh, Dera Gopipur town was the wettest in the state receiving 174 mm of precipitation.

Kangra, Hamirpur, Shimla, Una and Mandi districts suffered maximum damage. Four houses collapsed in a landslide in Sarkaghat area of Mandi district but there was no loss of life, an official spokesperson said. As many 97 roads were closed on Mandi circle, 69 in Kangra, 60 in Hamirpur and 50 in Shimla. Intermittent rains and landslides were hampering work to clear the roads, the chief engineer of the Public Works Department said. He said 277 JCB, 25 bulldozers and 78 tippers have been pressed into service to clear the roads and the department has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 291 crore due to damage to roads and government property.

The weatherman has said the wet spell is likely to continue till August 11. Heavy showers drenched the national capital, offering much-needed respite from muggy weather conditions. As the skies turned grey, vehicles were seen plying with their headlights on around 2.30 pm.

The downpour led to water-logging and traffic snarls in several areas of the city. Rajasthan has also received excess rainfall this monsoon season, recording 26 per cent higher than normal rains. Of the total 33 districts in the state, 8 received abnormal rains, 7 recorded excess and as many normal while 11 districts recorded deficit rainfall. The state, which saw floods in Jalore and in parts of Barmer, Sirohi and Pali districts, received 367.83 mm rains against the normal rainfall of 290.89 mm from June 1 to August 6, which is 26.4 per cent higher, according to water resources department.