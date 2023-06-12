Water pipeline explodes in Guwahati; properties damaged

Guwahati: An official said that a water pipeline explosion in the region on Monday caused flooding in the streets and property damage, but no injuries were reported.

The Guwahati Jal Board’s newly erected water pipeline ruptured at Rajgarh Road near Commerce College Link Road of the city.

Just a month ago, a burst pipe in the city's water system killed one woman and injured more than 30 others.

On Monday, however, there was an incident that led to flooding on Rajgarh road and affected people living nearby.

People were also seen photographing and filming the flooded streets.

In addition, vehicles were seen driving on the flooded roadways.

Eventually, though, authorities from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority arrived and got things under control.

Ashok Singhal, minister of the Guwahati Development Department, tweeted: "Rushed to the spot immediately after the incident to take stock of the situation at Rajgarh & Gauhati Commerce College link road, where a drinking water pipe exploded causing some damage nearby.

“I have called an urgent meeting of all senior officials of Guwahati Jal Board. A high-level inquiry is already in process, post the earlier incident in Kharguli. We will ensure that no such incident occurs in the future. Such accidents are utterly unacceptable & I assure citizens that strict & prompt action will be taken in this regard,” he said.

Angry residents also confronted Singhal over the city's frequent pipeline explosions.

He said: “We are looking into the matter very seriously.”—Inputs from Agencies